Ethics Czar finds Trudeau broke Conflict of Interest Act — Again

CBJ — Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has determined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Dion has found that after taking months to review “troubling” evidence relevant legal and constitutional principles, Trudeau contravened section nine of the Act, which states that public office holders are prohibited from using their position to seek to influence a decision that furthers the interest of a private third party.

The commissioner has found that Trudeau acted improperly when using his position of authority over then-justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in relation to the Quebec construction giant’s criminal prosecution.

Over the two months that it dominated headlines, the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the allegations of political interference at the centre of led to blockbuster testimony, political bombshells, high-profile resignations, and new developments almost daily.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal was based on allegations from Jody Wilson-Raybould that she faced high-level “veiled threats” and political interference in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction giant. Wilson-Raybould said that she was pressured by the PMO to have federal prosecutors pursue a remediation agreement, otherwise known as a deferred prosecution agreement, rather than criminal prosecution in the case, but she was unwilling. Eventually she resigned her position.

This is the second time the ethics commissioner’s office has found the prime minister has broken federal ethics laws.

Trudeau was also found to have broken the federal ethics act when he vacationed at the Aga Khan’s private island.

