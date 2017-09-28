Ethiopian Airlines Canada marks five years in “The 6ix” with an increase to five non-stop flights to Africa a week

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (September 27, 2017) – Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, is marking five years of service between Toronto, Canada and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia by increasing the number of non-stop Toronto departures a week from three to five.

Mrs. Rahel Assefa, VP Marketing for Ethiopian Airlines Group, called the anniversary celebration a momentous occasion marking five years of successful service to and from Toronto, the airline’s fifth gateway to the Americas.

“We owe this glittering success to the continued patronage of our esteemed customers and the support of the Canadian government. There is no doubt that the direct routes out of Toronto are increasing economic and cultural bonds and mutual cooperation between Canada and the continent of Africa. We will continue to work hard to have many more successful years ahead.”

Ethiopian Airlines launched its maiden flight to Canada in 2012, connecting the continent of Africa with Canada with the first direct flight. Its fleet is impressive – the average age of its aircraft is less than five years, and it recently welcomed the B787-9 Dreamliner to its fleet, the first airline to do so in Africa.

The two new flight options from Toronto will begin the first week in November 2017, with the first beginning November 3 and the second coming on December 3. This will be an increase to five non-stop flights to Africa each week from Toronto.

Ethiopian Airlines Canada Country Manager Birhan Abate said it’s all about convenience for travelers.

“Canadians visiting Africa for business or leisure appreciate the ease of the direct flight,” he said. “Once in Africa, they can connect to any of 54 destinations in more than 50 African countries with connectivity in less than three hours. We offer efficient and affordable options for Canadians to see more of the amazing sights in Africa.”

Abate added that Ethiopian Airlines has seen an increase in load factors in the past year from 70% to 90% and sometimes reaching 100%.

On September 21, 2017, Ethiopian Airlines celebrated its fifth anniversary in Canada. Photos taken at the event are available here: https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/corporate/media/media-relations/photo-gallery/photo-gallery-detail/116

