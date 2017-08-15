Etiqa Insurance Launches Increased Personal Accident Insurance for Foreign Domestic Workers

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Aug 15, 2017) – Etiqa Insurance has increased the Personal Accident coverage for all the plans under its maid insurance plan ePROTECT maid. This is following the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) guidelines to implement changes to the Personal Accident Insurance requirements for Foreign Domestic Workers which will take effect from 1 October 2017.

From today, Etiqa customers can enjoy higher coverage for Personal Accident cover on their maid insurance plans while enjoying the same competitive premium rates. The Minimum Sum Assured for Accident Death and Permanent Disablement has been revised to $60,000 from the previous $40,000, allowing customers and their helpers to benefit from this added protection.

ePROTECT maid by Etiqa enables customers to choose from three options with different premium rates for each plan. Customers can benefit from the highest Personal Accident cover of up to $60,000 for Accidental Death or Permanent Disablement and up to $2,500 for Medical Expenses. In addition, they can claim up to $15,000 per year for Hospitalisation and Surgical Expenses.

“We are one of the first few players in the industry that provide increased insurance coverage for maids before the changes to MOM’s guidelines. By implementing the changes earlier, our customers can benefit from increased coverage, without having to pay additional premiums,” said Mr. Sue Chi Kong, Chief Executive Officer of Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.

Different insurers provide different coverage for Personal Accident Insurance, with some having a narrower definition of accidents and imposing more exclusions. As such, the amount of compensation for accidents may differ even though the circumstances and injuries are the same. MOM requires that Personal Accident Insurance coverage includes all sudden, unforeseen and unexpected incidents that result in the death or permanent disability of the Foreign Domestic Worker.

For more information, visit www.etiqa.com.sg.

