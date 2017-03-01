Etrion to Present at Pareto Securities’ Nordic Corporate Bond Conference

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – March 01, 2017) – Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s CEO, Marco A. Northland, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities’ Nordic Corporate Bond Conference in Stockholm on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 4:30pm Central European Time.

A copy of the presentation will be available on Etrion’s website at www.etrion.com.

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns 109 MW of installed solar capacity in Chile and Japan. Etrion has 17 MW of solar projects under construction in Japan and is also actively developing additional greenfield solar power projects in Japan. Etrion is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 24% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Note: The capacity of power plants in this release is described in approximate megawatts on a direct current (“DC”) basis, also referred to as megawatt-peak (“MWp”).

Subscribe to receive Etrion’s press releases by email as soon as they are published. Click here to subscribe

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:05 a.m. CET on March 1, 2017.