ETS18 DREAM IN DIGITAL Conference Taps BRIDGE Energy Group VP for Transmission & Distribution Vision

NEWTON, Mass., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced that Sandy Simon, VP of Transmission & Distribution, has been selected by ETS18 DREAM IN DIGITAL conference to discuss the latest methods of optimizing utility operations through new digital techniques. Simon will join other panelists on March 28th in Austin, TX for The Connected Utility session.

Tweet This: Join @BRIDGEEnergyGrp VP @SandyKSimon1 on March 28, 1:45 CT @ets_conference #ETS18 for “The Connected Utility” presentation with @Storage_ESA @austinenergy & @SempraEnergy http://bit.ly/BRETS18

ETS18, DREAM IN DIGITAL celebrates five years of ETS exploring the human journey to make the world digital, as well as the digital transformation utilities and their leaders are embarking on, what these changes mean for humans, energy, and the relationships between customers and their utilities.

On March 28th, Simon will join Patrick Lee, VP, Infrastructure and Technology at Sempra, Dan Smith, VP, Electric Service Delivery at Austin Energy and Parveen Kathpal, Chair, Board of Directors, Energy Storage Association, to present The Connected Utility : Optimizing Operations through Digitization and Improvement of the Interface between Operations and Customer Service. The panelists will discuss how utilities can use technology and analytics to optimize operations and enhance the integration between operations and customer service. Attendees will gain insight on:

Establishing the foundational technologies and integrations today to ensure a more distributed, customer-engaged energy delivery system in the future

Readying the infrastructure to engage at “the edge” of the network and prepare for a more transactional environment

Creating a digital ecosystem to navigate an increasingly distributed energy delivery system

“Energy digitalization will bring greater service reliability, more efficient delivery and improved sustainability,” Simon said. “Embarking on a path to digitization does not require a fully-developed grid modernization plan to begin realizing these benefits. While utilities should begin with an end-state in mind, there are simple, ‘no regrets’ steps that can enable a pragmatic approach to achieve a more ‘connected’ state, while preparing for larger efforts. I look forward to discussing this journey to an advanced grid with attendees at this year’s ETS18 event.”

To improve your utility organization’s operational performance, contact BRIDGE Energy Group at 1.888.351.8999 or via www.bridgeenergygroup.com/contact-us/

Follow/Engage/Share

Twitter

LinkedIn

Resources

https://www.bridgeenergygroup.com/challenges-we-solve/grid-modernization/

https://www.bridgeenergygroup.com/services-we-provide/advise/

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations. We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com

For more information, contact:

Jackie Abramian

BridgeView Marketing (for BRIDGE Energy Group)

603-570-7533

Jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

https://twitter.com/BridgeEnergyGrp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6859b0c6-d672-4640-afce-5b8f356b7032