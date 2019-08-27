EU Monitoring Google

CBJ — Regulators from the European Union are examining Google for Jobs to see if the company unfairly favors its Internet tool for searching job listings. As of now there has been no definitive proof of that being the case — however, there has been rampant speculation that it does.

Launched two years ago, the tool has already drawn numerous complaints from rivals alleging anti-competitive behavior.

Earlier this month, 23 job search websites in Europe urged the European Commission to temporarily order Google to stop such practices while it investigates the issue.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has handed out $9.2 billion in fines to the tech giant in recent years in three separate cases, voiced concerns about the possibility of similar anti-competitive practices by Alphabet unit Google in other areas.

