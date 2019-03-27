EU Speed Limit Technology on Autos

CBJ — As part of an effort to curb high-speed automobile accidents, some that end with deadly effect, the European Union is moving to require land vehicles to have technology that would deter speeding. The technology would also include data recorders, similar to those installed on commercial airliners, as part of a deeper effort to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident.

The new technology package would force automobiles to have the speed limiters, which recognizes local limits by using GPS mapping systems. However, the driver would still be able to override the onboard system by pushing harder on the accelerator because it is acknowledged there could be those rare occasions where extra speed is necessary to avoid a problem.

The onboard data recorder would further deter speeding by registering the car’s speed, making it much harder for the driver to argue with the findings of police radar.

The other safety features would include systems to warn drivers if they seem drowsy and against distractions such as smartphone use.

The European Commission, which is the executive arm of the 28-country EU, says the new technology will be required on all vehicles on European roads by the year 2022.

