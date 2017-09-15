Euro Sun Awards Feasibility-Level Metallurgical Testing Contract for the Rovina Valley Project to Eriez USA

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”), reports that the feasibility-level metallurgical testing contract for its Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project has been awarded to Eriez Flotation Division, USA (“Eriez”). SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc will oversee the metallurgical test program at Eriez as part of the Bankable Feasibility Study. The test work will follow on the previous metallurgical results released in April 2017 (see press release dated April 26, 2017).

G. Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun Mining, commented, “The feasibility level metallurgical test work will follow on and confirm the outstanding results reported in April of 2017, wherein gold recoveries increased to 82% and copper to 88% in a 21% copper concentrate, all without the use of cyanide.”

The metallurgical test work is to employ column flotation technology to investigate the optimal grade and recovery relationship for copper and gold within both the Colnic and Rovina geo-metallurgical domains. A copper concentrate grade of 18-20% is targeted for treatment of all ores. Coarse flotation using the Eriez HydroFloatTM will also be investigated in an effort to minimize the grinding requirements and maximize rejection of coarse clean tailings.

A total of four feed samples spanning four geo-metallurgical domains, three Colnic and one Rovina, will be provided by Euro Sun Mining. Samples are expected to arrive as core (3,000 kg per sample); therefore crushing, classification, and milling will precede all flotation testing. Following identification of the most optimal rougher flotation feed grind size via mechanical flotation tests, samples will be bulk milled to the appropriate P80 size and subjected to rougher-scavenger column flotation in series. Following primary column flotation optimization and treatment of each bulk sample, secondary grinding studies will be conducted on rougher-scavenger concentrates to determine grinding times necessary to achieve P80 grind sizes of 38 and 25 µm. Locked cycle, or closed circuit, cleaner flotation testing will be performed using Eriez’ automated multi-stage column flotation circuit.

The laboratory-scale columns will be run with automatic level control and include the proprietary Cavitation-Tube sparging technology. The high collision rates afforded by the Cavitation-Tube sparging system ensure excellent recovery of fine and ultra-fine material. In addition, the use of wash water is expected to improve flotation grade by limiting entrainment.

About Eriez Flotation Division

Formerly known as Canadian Process Technologies, Inc. (CPT), EFD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eriez Manufacturing Co. Since acquiring CPT in 2007, Eriez provides advanced testing and engineering services in addition to sparging and column flotation equipment for the mining and minerals processing industries.

About SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

SRK Consulting is an independent, international consulting practice providing focused advice and solutions to the earth and water resource industries. They offer specialist services in fields such as due diligence, feasibility studies, permitting, operation optimization, mine waste and water management, and mine closure. They have been involved in a wide range of projects in most areas of the world and across the full spectrum of mineral commodities. Formed in 1974, SRK employs more than 1,400 professionals in over 45 offices on 6 continents.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%*), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

*Notes Related to the Mineral Resource Estimate: Gold equivalent ounces (“AuEq”) are determined by using a gold price of US$1,370/oz and a copper price of US$3.52/lb. These prices are the three-year trailing average as of July 10, 2012. Metallurgical recoveries are not taken into account for AuEq. Base case cut-off used in the table are 0.35 g/t AuEq for the Colnic deposit and 0.25% CuEq for the Rovina deposit, both of which are amenable to open-pit mining and 0.65 g/t AuEq for the Ciresata deposit which is amenable to underground bulk mining. For the Rovina and Colnic porphyries, the resource is an in-pit resource derived from a Whittle Shell Model using gross metal values of $1,350/oz Au price and $3.00/lb Cu price, net of payable amounts after smelter charges and royalty for net values of US$1,313/oz Au and US$2.57/lb Cu for Rovina and US$2.27/Ib Cu for Colnic). Rounding of tonnes as required by reporting guidelines may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grade, and contained metal content.

Qualified Person

The mineral resources stated in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pierre Desautels, P.Geo. Principal Resource Geologist of AGP, who served as the independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, responsible for preparing the Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report dated August 30, 2012.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the award of the metallurgical testing contract. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

