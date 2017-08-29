Euro Sun Reports That It Has Recruited Advisor to the President of the National Agency of Mineral Resources

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 29, 2017) - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”), reports that Mr. Eugen Popitiu, former advisor to the President of the Romanian National Agency for Mineral Resources (“NAMR”) since January 2016, has agreed to join the Company as Manager of Public Relations effective September 1, 2017.

Mr. Popitiu is a graduate of the University of Bologna, with a degree in Political Science and International relations. Prior to acting as advisor to the past two presidents of NAMR, he was advisor to the Minister of Energy, small and medium enterprise and business environment.

A passionate professional about both public and business sectors, he brings strong experience with business development, brand communication, sales strategy and leadership in the oil & gas and mineral resource industry.

Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun Mining, stated, “We are very pleased to have Eugen join our team at Euro Sun Mining. His experience within NAMR and the Romanian Government is ideally suited for the Company as we seek to raise the profile of Euro Sun Mining and the Rovina Valley Project. As the first non-state-owned entity to have been issued a Mining Licence, we are committed to developing the Rovina Valley Project as an example of responsible mining to the highest environmental standards, and in the process, provide meaningful economic impact to our local community partners and to the Romanian State.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

