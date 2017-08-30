Euro Sun Reports That Jim Rogers Has Joined Its Advisory Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”), reports that renowned commodities expert, Mr. Jim Rogers, has joined the advisory board of Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Jim Rogers is a respected author and speaker actively promoting commodity investments globally. In 1973, Jim Rogers, along with George Soros, founded the Quantum Fund. The Quantum Fund was one of the first truly international funds with the portfolio gaining 4200% while the S&P advanced about 47% from 1970 to 1980. In 1980, Rogers decided to “retire” and spent some of his time traveling on a motorcycle around the world.

Jim is also a prolific writer and contributes frequently to ‘The Washington Post’, ‘The New York Times’, ‘Forbes’, ‘Fortune’ and ‘The Wall Street Journal’. One of his other interests is teaching, and he has served as a professor of finance at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Stan Bharti, Chairman of Euro Sun Mining, stated, “We are very pleased to have Jim officially join Euro Sun as an advisor. Rovina is a world class gold-copper project and will be a significant contributor to the Romanian economy. Jim’s expertise in precious and base metals particularly in Asia will be of great assistance as we move towards production at Rovina.”

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information pertaining to the metallurgical studies presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph C. Milbourne, Vice President Technical Services for Euro Sun, who is a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.