Euro Sun to Establish Bucharest Office

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”), reports that it will open a new office in Bucharest, Romania at Strada George Enescu 11, 9th Floor.

The new Euro Sun Mining office is an A-class office project, centrally located in the downtown area of the Capital, on George Enescu Street. The offices are adjoining the new Hotel Mercure, in the proximity of Calea Victoriei, The Romanian Athenaeum and Magheru Boulevard, respectively at 450 meters from Romana Square. The office is within walking distance to all relevant government offices including the National Agency of Mineral Resources.

Completed in 2016, the nine-story office complex is already home to the Embassy of Norway, Oriflame Sweden and Air France/KLM.

Scott Moore, President and CEO of Euro Sun Mining, stated, “The importance of a permanent presence in Bucharest cannot be understated as we progress the permitting of the Rovina Valley Project, beginning with the ratification of our mining license. Unlike previous projects in Romania, all significant permitting approvals will be issued by the Central Government in Bucharest.”

The offices are expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2017.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.84 million gold equivalent ounces (7.19 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,420 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%), making it the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information pertaining to the metallurgical studies presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph C. Milbourne, Vice President Technical Services for Euro Sun, who is a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the election of directors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.