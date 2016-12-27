Euro Tech Week During CES 2017 Happening at the Euro Tech Business Lounge

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – December 27, 2016) – Start-ups, scale-ups, SME’s and digital stakeholders will all be networking at the Euro Tech Business Lounge, open during CES 2017 at the Studio, Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, on The Strip in Las Vegas, 3667 South Las Vegas Blvd.

“After the success of the 2016 CES Eureka Park with US and European global startups, Las Vegas now welcomes Euro Tech Week during CES 2017, celebrating transatlantic collaboration on innovation, trade and investment,” says Sebastien Torre, president of the European American Enterprise Council (EAEC) and Euro Tech Business Lounge co-organizer.

According to Christophe Aubriet, founder of Las Vegas Events ITS, also serving as a co-organizer, the various events that will be held at the Euro Tech Business Lounge will provide a golden opportunity for companies to boost their visibility, showcase solutions, meet with business leaders and potential investors, and learn about the latest innovations across an extensive array of technology vertical markets.

An overview of some of the key events that will be held at the Euro Tech Business Lounge:

Match Fest, Jan. 3, 4 and 5:

Enterprise Europe Network B2B matchmaking – Co-organized by EAEC, the European Commission’s network and supported by the US Department of Commerce. European and American start-ups will be paired with investors, buyers, and digital decision makers;

Pitch & investment forum – Angel Launch and EAEC will host the Silicon Valley LaunchFest.

Women in Tech La Night, Jan. 6:

Featuring two round table discussions, ‘Women Intra/Entrepreneurs: Successful Women in Tech,’ and ‘Open Innovation, Digital Transition in Big Corporations: They Did It!’ There will also be an exclusive series of portraits of Women in Tech from around the world shot by ‘Opinions Libres’ blogger Olivier Ezratty.

In addition, added Torre, there will be a series of daily mini-conferences, held between Jan. 5-7, on exports with trade advisors of CCI Paris Ile de France North America.

The European American Enterprise Council™ is a private member-driven organization and network with eight US and EU chapters that promotes transatlantic cooperation, collaboration and business between European and North American companies, institutions and economic regions while fostering Innovation, international trade, investment and entrepreneurship. EAEC spearheaded the annual USA Week Europe, which was held in Bilbao, Spain in 2013. EAEC serves as the West Coast representative of the Enterprise Europe Network, funded by the European Commission.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/26/11G126107/Images/EAECSebastienTorre-41c4c84fa5cebac29995977b330dfeb1.jpg