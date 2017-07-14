Eurogas International Inc. Announces Resignation

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 14, 2017) - Eurogas International Inc. (CSE:EI)(CSE:EI.CN)(CNSX:EI) (“Eurogas International” or the “Corporation”) announces that M. Jaffar Khan has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Corporation. The board of directors of Eurogas International thanks Mr. Khan for his contribution to the Corporation. The board of directors has begun a search for a replacement for Mr. Khan.

Eurogas International Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol EI.

