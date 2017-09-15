European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Implementation of Distribution Reinvestment Plan

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) -

European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (“EC-REIT”) (TSX VENTURE:ERE.UN) announced today the implementation of a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) effective as of September 14, 2017, which allows holders (“Unitholders”) of trust units of EC-REIT (“Units”) and holders of Class B limited partnership units of ECRE Limited Partnership (“Class B LP Units”), a subsidiary of EC-REIT, the opportunity to acquire additional Units at the volume-weighted average closing price of the Units for the last five trading days preceding the applicable distribution payment date on which trades of the Units were recorded. In addition, Unitholders that elect to participate under the DRIP will receive an additional distribution of Units with a value up to 5% of each distribution that was reinvested by the Unitholder. The TSX Venture Exchange has initially approved the issuance of a total of 1,667,000 Units pursuant to the DRIP, which represents 10% of the total issued and outstanding Units and Class B LP Units, the maximum permissible by the TSX Venture Exchange. EC-REIT will determine for each distribution payment date the amount of new Units, if any, that will be made available under the DRIP on that date. No assurances can be made that new Units will be made available under the DRIP on a regular basis, or at all. The participation rate of Unitholders, including insiders of EC-REIT, in the DRIP is not currently known to EC-REIT.

EC-REIT’s Board of Trustees previously declared an initial cash distribution of $0.14389 per Unit ($0.35 per Unit annualized) to unitholders of record on September 30, 2017 to be paid on October 13, 2017. Subject to the terms of the DRIP, Unitholders will be eligible to participate in the DRIP in connection with this distribution. The REIT will not issue any fractional Units pursuant to the DRIP and will instead round any such fractional Units down to the nearest whole number.

About European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

EC-REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on aggregating a bespoke portfolio of high-quality, non-prime core commercial real estate assets in key European markets with strong fundamentals. EC-REIT’s strategy is designed primarily to deliver long-term, secure income with additional potential for capital appreciation. EC-REIT intends to grow by acquiring additional assets consistent with its strategy and which are expected to be accretive, on a per Unit basis, to its earnings. EC-REIT’s Units are listed on the TSXV under the symbol ERE.UN.

