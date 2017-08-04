European Dividend Growth Fund Closes Overallotment

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 4, 2017) -

Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that European Dividend Growth Fund (TSX:EDGF.UN) (the “Fund”) has completed the issuance of a further 325,000 units at $10.00 per unit for total gross proceeds of $3.25 million. This issuance was pursuant to the exercise of the overallotment option granted to the agents in connection with the Fund’s recently completed initial public offering. With the exercise of the overallotment option, total gross proceeds raised by the Fund pursuant to the initial public offering are approximately $49.3 million. The units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDGF.UN.

The initial distribution target for the Fund is $0.04167 per unit per month representing an initial yield on the unit subscription price of 5.0% per annum.

The Fund has been created to provide investors with exposure to an equal-weight portfolio of equity securities of large- capitalization European Dividend Growth Companies. In order to qualify for inclusion in the portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each European Dividend Growth Company comprising the portfolio must (i) be a constituent of the STOXX Europe 600 Index; (ii) have a market capitalization of at least EUR15 billion; and (iii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth (a “European Dividend Growth Company”).

The Manager expects that between 20 and 25, but no less than 20, European Dividend Growth Companies will comprise the portfolio at any given time. In addition, up to 25% of the portfolio may be invested in companies domiciled, incorporated, and/or listed in Europe that are not included in the STOXX Europe 600 Index but that would otherwise be European Dividend Growth Companies.

The portfolio will be rebalanced and reconstituted at least annually or more frequently at the discretion of the Manager. The Manager will write covered call options from time to time on up to, but not more than, 33% of the portfolio, in order to seek to earn option premiums and lower the overall volatility of returns associated with owning a portfolio of equity securities. The Manager will seek to hedge substantially all of the portfolio’s foreign currency exposure back to the Canadian dollar.

The syndicate of agents was led by RBC Capital Markets and included CIBC, Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Haywood Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds is a member of the Brompton Group, a provider of investment management and portfolio advisory services to TSX traded investment funds since 2002 with total assets under management of approximately $2.0 billion. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds and flow-through limited partnerships. Brompton currently manages over $1.25 billion of assets for funds that employ covered call strategies.

