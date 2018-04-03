European Electric Metals Appoints Mr. Mark Crawford to the Board

Chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in Albania

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — European Electric Metals Inc. (“the Company”) (TSXV:EVX) (OTC PINK:EVXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Crawford to the Board. Mr. Crawford has been an Advisor to the Company since 2014. Mark Crawford is an American citizen, currently based in Albania where he oversees multiple international business interests. Mr. Crawford is an experienced international executive having been involved with start-ups and management in audit, banking, brokerage, chambers of commerce, film production, micro-finance, and natural resource firms in North America and Europe. Mr. Crawford’s experience also includes acting as the Chief Executive Officer for the Opportunity Bank in Montenegro growing the bank’s pre-tax ROE to over 40% while extending the bank’s market share to over 40% of the economically active population of Montenegro. Mr. Crawford is also a past Fund Administrator for the Albanian-American Enterprise Fund. This investment fund was authorized by the United States Congress and was capitalized at USD $30 million. At the end of the fund’s investment life, it had given the US Government in excess of 500% return on allocated capital. In addition to Mr. Crawford’s significant business achievements, he has also worked tirelessly as a volunteer in both Chairing the American Chamber of Commerce in Albania and serving as the Global Vice President for Legislative Affairs of Republicans Overseas, headquartered in the USA. Mr. Crawford is a regular television contributor on business and political topics and has testified regarding tax and business reform in front of the United States Congress, and Parliamentary committees in both Albania and Kosovo.

Mr. Crawford has an undergraduate degree from Miami University (Ohio) and a master’s degree from University College London in the UK. He is a native English speaker, is fluent in Albanian, and speaks basic Serbian/Montenegrin and basic Greek.

Fred Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Crawford to the Board. In his previous advisory role, he has given the Company unique insight into the business and political dynamics not only in Albania but in the surrounding countries as well. I am confident that he will continue to provide the Company with more valuable insight and direction now that he is on the Board as we continue to advance Rehova project.”

European Electric Metals also announces that John Booth has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective April 3, 2018. Also effective today, appointed members of the Audit Committee will be John Booth as Chair, Fred Sveinson, and Mark Crawford.

