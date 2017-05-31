European Schoolnet and Lifesize Collaborate to Bring Innovative Learning Experiences to Classrooms Across Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, today announced a collaboration with European Schoolnet to create the best learning opportunities for as many schoolchildren across Europe as possible. European Schoolnet, a not-for-profit network of 31 European Ministries of Education focused on bringing innovation in teaching and learning to its key stakeholders, will feature the cloud-based Lifesize video conferencing service and HD camera and phone systems in its Future Classroom Lab in Brussels. The organization will also implement Lifesize within its own organization to facilitate better communication and collaboration internally as well as with its members and partners across geographies and time zones.

In 2012, European Schoolnet created the Future Classroom Lab (FCL), an inspirational learning environment in Brussels, to challenge visitors to rethink the role of pedagogy, technology and design in their classrooms and stimulate adoption of new technologies in education. By incorporating Lifesize technology in the FCL, European Schoolnet and Lifesize will be able to demonstrate the various opportunities to enrich students’ learning with video conferencing. From virtual field trips to distance learning to connecting classrooms across different countries and continents, video collaboration can expose students to the world in ways previously unimaginable.

“Within the Future Classroom Lab, we have developed six learning zones — Interact, Exchange, Investigate, Create, Present and Develop — in which we demonstrate how different learning styles can benefit from innovative teaching practices and educational technology,” explained Marc Durando, Executive Director of European Schoolnet. “Video conferencing and live streaming of classes will be transformational in future education environments. The possibilities it brings are endless, and we are looking forward to investigating how it will enable a more interconnected world.”

“Video conferencing in the classroom has the power to help shape and better educate the next generation,” said Craig Malloy, chief executive officer at Lifesize. “We’re excited to work with European Schoolnet to highlight how video conferencing can make connections across time, location and culture a reality for students, instructors and administrators, creating limitless opportunities to educate, learn and collaborate.”

