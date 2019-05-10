Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Eve & Co Announces Closing of $10.45 Million Bought Deal Financing Eve & Co Announces Closing of $10.45 Million Bought Deal Financing CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNew condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby BoomersNew condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby BoomersMoving Forward Matters, Ottawa’s Home Transition Specialists, celebrates 2019 National Senior Move Managers Week