Eventide Funds Announces 2016 Results

Eventide Funds announced 2016 results for the Eventide Gilead Fund (NASDAQ: ETGLX) (NASDAQ: ETILX) (NASDAQ: ETAGX) (NASDAQ: ETCGX), Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund (NASDAQ: ETNHX) (NASDAQ: ETIHX) (NASDAQ: ETAHX) (NASDAQ: ETCHX), and Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund (NASDAQ: ETNMX) (NASDAQ: ETIMX) (NASDAQ: ETAMX) (NASDAQ: ETCMX):

As of 12/31/2016 1 year

return 3 year annualized return 5 year annualized return Since inception (7/08/2008) annualized return Eventide Gilead Fund 0.90% 5.18% 16.03% 13.14% Russell Mid-Cap Growth Total Return Index 7.33% 6.23% 13.51% 9.22% S&P 500 Total Return Index 11.96% 8.87% 14.66% 9.23% Since inception (12/27/2012) annualized return Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund -16.20% 7.53% 19.17% Healthcare Blended Index 5.50% 12.50% 21.21% S&P 500 Total Return Index 11.96% 8.87% 14.45% Since inception (07/15/2015) annualized return Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund 8.99% 4.78% Multi-Asset Income Blended Index 5.92% 1.60% MSCI ACWI (net) Index 7.86% 0.83%

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Please review the Funds’ prospectus for more information regarding the Funds’ fees and expenses. Eventide Gilead Fund, Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund, and Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund performance shown is for Class N shares (please see a prospectus for information about other share classes). For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 877-771-EVEN (3836).

Eventide Gilead Fund expenses: Total Expenses 1.43%. Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund expenses: Total Expenses 1.55%. The Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund expenses: Gross Expenses, 2.08%; Net Expenses, 1.17%. For the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund the advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund through 31 October 2017. The agreement may only be terminated by the Fund’s Board of Trustees on 60 days’ written notice.

“Biotech had a miserable 2016, affecting the performance of the Gilead Fund and Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund,” commented Eventide CIO, Finny Kuruvilla, MD PhD. From the July 2015 high to February 2016 low, Biotechnology as tracked by the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index experienced its worst historical selloff, with only weak recovery for the remainder of the year. On the year, Biotechnology as tracked by the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index was down more than 20% compared to the S&P 500, which was up more than 10%. “Investors’ abstemious appetite for risk, combined with the cumulative weight of the year’s negative headlines in Healthcare, held back the space, despite strong long-term fundamentals and attractive valuations,” added Dr. Kuruvilla. “We remain very optimistic about Biotechnology, believing there has never been a more exciting time in the history of medicine.”

Eventide’s commitment to Biotechnology is illustrative of its thematic approach to investing, which also includes themes of cybersecurity, evolution to the Cloud, vehicle electrification and autonomous vehicle technology, among others. “We are decidedly long-term in our approach, seeking to discern the investment themes that will play out over longer time horizons,” said Dr. Kuruvilla.

From investment themes, Eventide looks for “high-quality” companies, which it defines as having four essential attributes: creating compelling value, having sustainable competitive advantages, led by great management teams, and operating in attractive industries. Eventide CEO Robin John explained the first attribute: “Perhaps quite distinctive in the investment industry, we believe that the companies that prosper best over the long-term are those that best serve the needs of others. Companies creating compelling value have the qualities of products and services that serve society and human flourishing, a focus on stakeholder value creation, what one person calls human-centered operations strategies, and rich organizational culture. Marks of admirable companies, we are also seeing these soft assets driving real results.”

Themes and high-value-creating companies are also the strategy for Eventide’s Multi-Asset Income Fund, though the investment objectives are different — current income more than capital appreciation. Portfolio manager Martin Wildy, CFA, said, “The search for income today is challenged by lower interest rates and the prospect of rising rates, yet discerning the big picture of industries and looking for high-quality companies affords opportunities. For income, clean technology continues to look attractive, despite changing political regimes. We’re seeing energy generation from renewables reaching cost parity with conventional sources, even without incentives, state-level renewable energy goals driving investment, and a robust job market in renewables.”

Eventide is based in Boston, MA and manages more than $1.6B in net assets.

The S&P 500 is an index created by Standard & Poor’s Corp considered to represent the performance of the stock market generally. The Russell Midcap Growth Index measures the performance of the U.S. equity mid-cap growth segment. It includes mid-cap companies with higher price-to-book ratios and forecasted growth. The MSCI World All-Country World Index (Net) captures large and mid-cap representation across 23 developed markets and 23 emerging markets. The Healthcare Blended Index is composed of equal parts of the S&P 400 Healthcare Index and the S&P 600 Healthcare Index from Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund inception on 27 December, 2012, rebalanced monthly. The Multi-Asset Income Blend is composed of 60% MSCI All Country World Index (Net) and 40% Barcap Aggregate Bond Index from Multi-Asset Income Fund inception on July 15, 2015, rebalanced monthly. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index contains NASDAQ-listed companies classified as either Biotechnology or Pharmaceuticals. Investors cannot directly invest in an index; unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges. The Funds are not the same, nor should they be inferred as the same, as those of the indices listed. The volatility of the indices may be materially different than that of the Funds, and investors should not expect the Funds to achieve the same results as the indices listed.

Mutual Funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal.

The Funds’ ethical values screening criteria could cause it to under-perform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria. The Funds can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. Because of ongoing market volatility, the Funds performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes.

The Eventide Gilead Fund & Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and they normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Funds can also have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Funds can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, thus subject to additional risks. Investors in the Gilead Fund should be aware that companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products.

Investors in the Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund should be aware that interest rates are at historic lows and may change at any time based on government policy. In general, the price of a fixed income security falls when interest rates rise. A rise in interest rates may result in volatility and increased redemptions, which in turn could result in the fund being forced to liquidate portfolio securities at disadvantageous prices. Longer-term securities may be more sensitive to changes in interest rates. The intermediate-term bond portion of the Fund’s portfolio may represent 0% to 100% of the Fund’s portfolio with an average duration of between two and eight years.

The Eventide Multi-Asset Income Fund may invest in other funds. If other funds are utilized, such underlying funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in underlying funds and may be higher than other mutual funds that do not invest in underlying funds. The Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in “junk bonds.” Such securities are speculative investments that carry greater risks than higher quality debt securities. There are unique risks associated with REITs, MLPs, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, BDCs, and yieldcos that are covered in the Fund’s prospectus and SAI. The Fund is a new mutual fund and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

The recent growth rate in the stock market has helped to produce short-term returns that are not typical and may not continue in the future. Because of ongoing market volatility, Fund performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes.

An investor should consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about Eventide Funds can be found in the Funds’ prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus please call the fund, toll free at 877-771- EVEN (3836) or visit www.eventidefunds.com. Eventide Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

