Everfront Ventures Announces Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everfront Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Everfront”) (TSXV:EVC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Datametrex Limited (“Datametrex”), are pleased to announce the results of the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 represent the Company’s first consolidated operational results subsequent to the reverse-takeover transaction completed on June 7, 2017.

For the six month period ended June 30, 2017, the Company had revenues from the operations of $100,517, and loss of $1,459,756 for this period including a substantial portion of one-time costs of $783,078 associated with the Company’s reverse-takeover transaction. The Company had working capital of $1,342,482 as at June 30, 2017. There is no year over year comparatives available for the Company as Datametrex was incorporated in September 2016.

Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented: “We are very pleased and excited about the progress we have made to date. During this quarter, we completed the reverse-takeover of Everfront by Datametrex, and have established a strong team to grow the company to the next level. We are looking forward to growing our business through the commercialization of our products and technologies as well as exploring new acquisition opportunities.”

About the Company

Everfront is the publicly traded holding Company of Datametrex Limited (“Datametrex”). Datametrex is focused on collecting and aggregating sales data from retail Point of Sale (POS) terminals. Datametrex offers a plug and play solution for retailers. The Company extends the life of retail POS terminals by retrofitting existing POS to the benefits of new cloud-based devices through its DataTap technology. DataTap captures all data sent from the POS to the receipt printer or scanner and sends it to the cloud, so it can be presented in a dashboard for management to monitor key pertinent information.

