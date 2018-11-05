Evertz Acquires Quintech, a leader in RF Signal Management Solutions

CBJ Newsmakers

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, announced today the acquisition of Quintech Electronics & Communication Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Indiana, PA, USA with world class RF solutions and products deployed in over 120 countries.

The addition of Quintech RF signal management products and talented staff, coupled with Evertz market presence and innovative solutions will facilitate the delivery of the industry’s most compelling suite of RF signal management and fiber solutions to a broader range of customers.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”.

About Quintech

Quintech Electronics & Communications, Inc. (www.Quintechelectronics.com) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of RF signal management equipment. These products are available for wireless, L-band, IF, and broadband frequencies that are used in Satellite, Broadcast, Government/Military, and Wireless Test & Measurement Markets for RF content distribution.

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Douglas Moore, CPA, CA

(905) 335-3700 x2256

ir@evertz.com