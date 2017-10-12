Evertz Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evertz Technologies Limited (“Evertz” or the “Company”) (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network technology, held its 2017 annual meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) today in Burlington, Ontario and the results of the voting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by ballot. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results of the ballot at the Meeting:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Total Votes Cast

by Ballot Douglas A. DeBruin 58,987,435 3,384,688 62,372,123 Romolo Magarelli 59,130,945 3,241,178 62,372,123 Rakesh Patel 59,130,835 3,241,288 62,372,123 Christopher M. Colclough 60,318,108 2,054,015 62,372,123 Dr. Ian L. McWalter 61,620,852 751,271 62,372,123 Dr. Thomas V. Pistor 61,620,852 751,271 62,372,123 Brian Piccioni 61,621,062 751,061 62,372,123

Re-appointment of Auditor

The resolution re-appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors’ remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by show of hands.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

