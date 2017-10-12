Evertz Technologies Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evertz Technologies Limited (“Evertz” or the “Company”) (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network technology, held its 2017 annual meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) today in Burlington, Ontario and the results of the voting are as follows:
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the management information circular for the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The election of directors was conducted by ballot. In accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the following table reflects the results of the ballot at the Meeting:
|Nominee
|
Votes For
|Votes Withheld
| Total Votes Cast
by Ballot
|Douglas A. DeBruin
|58,987,435
|3,384,688
|62,372,123
|Romolo Magarelli
|59,130,945
|3,241,178
|62,372,123
|Rakesh Patel
|59,130,835
|3,241,288
|62,372,123
|Christopher M. Colclough
|60,318,108
|2,054,015
|62,372,123
|Dr. Ian L. McWalter
|61,620,852
|751,271
|62,372,123
|Dr. Thomas V. Pistor
|61,620,852
|751,271
|62,372,123
|Brian Piccioni
|61,621,062
|751,061
|62,372,123
Re-appointment of Auditor
The resolution re-appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors and authorizing the directors of the Company to determine the auditors’ remuneration was unanimously carried pursuant to a vote by show of hands.
About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.
