Evertz Technologies reports Second Quarter results for the period ended October 31, 2017

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2017.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

Second quarter revenue of $101.3 million, up 2% from the prior year

US/Canada revenue up 6% to $66.0 million for the quarter

Receipt of purchase orders in the quarter for a state-of-the-art IP Facility from a US customer totaling in excess of $10 million

Earnings from operations of $23.9 million

Net earnings of $17.4 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data (in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data) Q2 ’18 Q2 ’17 Revenue $ 101,261 $ 99,592 Gross margin 56,752 57,111 Earnings from operations 23,874 27,886 Net earnings 17,429 20,760 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.27 Fully-diluted shares 76,313,441 75,140,335

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands of dollars) Q2 ’18 YE ’17 Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,022 $ 54,274 Working capital 270,525 264,586 Total assets 410,285 410,568 Shareholders’ equity 327,651 317,830

Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, revenues were $101.3 million, up 2% or $1.7 million as compared to revenues of $99.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $66.0 million, up 6% or $3.7 million as compared to $62.3 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $35.3 million, compared to $37.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross margin was $56.8 million as compared to $57.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 57.3% in the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 net earnings were $17.4 million as compared to $20.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.23 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 selling and administrative expenses were $16.0 million as compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross research and development expenses were $20.2 million as compared to $17.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at October 31, 2017 was $270.5 million as compared to $264.6 million on April 30, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were $54.0 million as at October 31, 2017 as compared to $54.3 million on April 30, 2017.

Cash used in operations was $2.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 as compared to cash generated of $12.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $20.1 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 compared to $24.4 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $4.2 million in investing activities which was principally a result of purchases in capital assets of $2.5 million and the acquisition of the remaining 20% of Antenna Technology Communications, Inc. for $1.7 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $12.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million, partially offset by the issuance of Capital Stock pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan of $1.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2017, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during the month of November 2017 were $38 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 14, 2017 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 22, 2017 and will be paid on or about December 29, 2017.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information (in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three month period ended Six month period ended October 31, October 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 101,261 $ 99,592 $ 210,270 $ 186,618 Cost of goods sold 44,509 42,481 92,357 79,641 Gross margin 56,752 57,111 117,913 106,977 Expenses Selling and administrative 16,026 15,289 31,853 30,175 General 2,370 2,017 4,467 3,967 Research and development 20,214 17,780 39,486 35,273 Investment tax credits (2,850 ) (2,411 ) (5,301 ) (5,060 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,882 ) (3,450 ) 5,362 (10,054 ) 32,878 29,225 75,867 54,301 Earnings before undernoted 23,874 27,886 42,046 52,676 Finance income 174 464 275 780 Finance costs (157 ) (69 ) (205 ) (122 ) Other income and expenses (75 ) (32 ) (46 ) 37 Earnings before income taxes 23,816 28,249 42,070 53,371 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 6,515 6,969 12,370 15,641 Deferred (128 ) 520 (921 ) (1,653 ) 6,387 7,489 11,449 13,988 Net earnings for the period $ 17,429 $ 20,760 $ 30,621 $ 39,383 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 143 177 257 407 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 17,286 20,583 30,364 38,976 Net earnings for the period $ 17,429 $ 20,760 $ 30,621 $ 39,383 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 0.40 $ 0.52

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at

As at

October 31, 2017

April 30, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,022 $ 54,274 Inventory $ 174,895 $ 178,208 Working capital $ 270,525 $ 264,586 Total assets $ 410,285 $ 410,568 Shareholders’ equity $ 327,651 $ 317,830 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,180,246 75,742,746 Fully-diluted 78,618,746 78,621,246 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,018,084 75,040,113 Fully-diluted 76,170,645 75,374,204

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‑looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 14, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen‑only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or toll‑free (North America) 1-888-297-0356, access code 7935684.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 13, 2018. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll‑free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 7935684.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information please contact:

Anthony Gridley

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335‑7580

ir@evertz.com