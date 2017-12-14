Evertz Technologies reports Second Quarter results for the period ended October 31, 2017

Thursday, December 14, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2017.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue of $101.3 million, up 2% from the prior year
  • US/Canada revenue up 6% to $66.0 million for the quarter
  • Receipt of purchase orders in the quarter for a state-of-the-art IP Facility from a US customer totaling in excess of $10 million
  • Earnings from operations of $23.9 million
  • Net earnings of $17.4 million for the quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter
 
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)
 
     Q2 ’18     Q2 ’17 
Revenue   $ 101,261   $ 99,592
Gross margin     56,752     57,111
Earnings from operations     23,874     27,886
Net earnings     17,429     20,760
Fully-diluted earnings per share   $ 0.23   $ 0.27
Fully-diluted shares     76,313,441     75,140,335
         

 
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands of dollars)
 
     Q2 ’18     YE ’17 
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 54,022   $ 54,274
Working capital     270,525     264,586
Total assets     410,285     410,568
Shareholders’ equity     327,651     317,830
         

Revenue
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, revenues were $101.3 million, up 2% or $1.7 million as compared to revenues of $99.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $66.0 million, up 6% or $3.7 million as compared to $62.3 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $35.3 million, compared to $37.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross margin was $56.8 million as compared to $57.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 57.3% in the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Earnings
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 net earnings were $17.4 million as compared to $20.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.23 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 selling and administrative expenses were $16.0 million as compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. 

For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross research and development expenses were $20.2 million as compared to $17.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company’s working capital as at October 31, 2017 was $270.5 million as compared to $264.6 million on April 30, 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were $54.0 million as at October 31, 2017 as compared to $54.3 million on April 30, 2017.

Cash used in operations was $2.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 as compared to cash generated of $12.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $20.1 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 compared to $24.4 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $4.2 million in investing activities which was principally a result of purchases in capital assets of $2.5 million and the acquisition of the remaining 20% of Antenna Technology Communications, Inc. for $1.7 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $12.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million, partially offset by the issuance of Capital Stock pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan of $1.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog
At the end of November 2017, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during the month of November 2017 were $38 million. 

Dividend Declared
Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 14, 2017 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 22, 2017 and will be paid on or about December 29, 2017.

 
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)
                   
  Three month period ended   Six month period ended
  October 31,   October 31,
    2017     2016       2017     2016  
Revenue $ 101,261   $ 99,592     $ 210,270   $ 186,618  
Cost of goods sold   44,509     42,481       92,357     79,641  
Gross margin   56,752     57,111       117,913     106,977  
                           
Expenses                          
Selling and administrative   16,026     15,289       31,853     30,175  
General   2,370     2,017       4,467     3,967  
Research and development   20,214     17,780       39,486     35,273  
Investment tax credits   (2,850 )   (2,411 )     (5,301 )   (5,060 )
Foreign exchange (gain) loss   (2,882 )   (3,450 )     5,362     (10,054 )
    32,878     29,225       75,867     54,301  
Earnings before undernoted   23,874     27,886       42,046     52,676  
                           
Finance income   174     464       275     780  
Finance costs   (157 )   (69 )     (205 )   (122 )
Other income and expenses   (75 )   (32 )     (46 )   37  
Earnings before income taxes   23,816     28,249       42,070     53,371  
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes                          
Current   6,515     6,969       12,370     15,641  
Deferred   (128 )   520       (921 )   (1,653 )
    6,387     7,489       11,449     13,988  
                           
Net earnings for the period $ 17,429   $ 20,760     $ 30,621   $ 39,383  
                           
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest   143     177       257     407  
Net earnings attributable to shareholders   17,286     20,583       30,364     38,976  
Net earnings for the period $ 17,429   $ 20,760     $ 30,621   $ 39,383  
                           
Earnings per share                          
Basic $ 0.23   $ 0.28     $ 0.40   $ 0.52  
Diluted $ 0.23   $ 0.27     $ 0.40   $ 0.52  
                           

               
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data   As at
   As at
  
    October 31, 2017
   April 30, 2017
  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 54,022   $ 54,274  
Inventory   $ 174,895   $ 178,208  
Working capital   $ 270,525   $ 264,586  
Total assets   $ 410,285   $ 410,568  
Shareholders’ equity   $ 327,651   $ 317,830  
               
Number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic     76,180,246     75,742,746  
Fully-diluted     78,618,746     78,621,246  
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:              
Basic     76,018,084     75,040,113  
Fully-diluted     76,170,645     75,374,204  
               

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‑looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 14, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen‑only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-793-2625 or toll‑free (North America) 1-888-297-0356, access code 7935684.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 13, 2018. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll‑free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 7935684.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information please contact:

Anthony Gridley
Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335‑7580
ir@evertz.com

