Evertz Technologies reports Second Quarter results for the period ended October 31, 2017
BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2017.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights
- Second quarter revenue of $101.3 million, up 2% from the prior year
- US/Canada revenue up 6% to $66.0 million for the quarter
- Receipt of purchase orders in the quarter for a state-of-the-art IP Facility from a US customer totaling in excess of $10 million
- Earnings from operations of $23.9 million
- Net earnings of $17.4 million for the quarter
- Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter
|Selected Financial Information
|Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
|(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)
|Q2 ’18
|Q2 ’17
|Revenue
|$
|101,261
|$
|99,592
|Gross margin
|56,752
|57,111
|Earnings from operations
|23,874
|27,886
|Net earnings
|17,429
|20,760
|Fully-diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.27
|Fully-diluted shares
|76,313,441
|75,140,335
|Selected Financial Information
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands of dollars)
|Q2 ’18
|YE ’17
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,022
|$
|54,274
|Working capital
|270,525
|264,586
|Total assets
|410,285
|410,568
|Shareholders’ equity
|327,651
|317,830
Revenue
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, revenues were $101.3 million, up 2% or $1.7 million as compared to revenues of $99.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $66.0 million, up 6% or $3.7 million as compared to $62.3 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $35.3 million, compared to $37.3 million in the same quarter last year.
Gross Margin
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross margin was $56.8 million as compared to $57.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 57.3% in the quarter ended October 31, 2016.
Earnings
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 net earnings were $17.4 million as compared to $20.8 million in the corresponding period last year.
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.23 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.
Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 selling and administrative expenses were $16.0 million as compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.
For the quarter ended October 31, 2017 gross research and development expenses were $20.2 million as compared to $17.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company’s working capital as at October 31, 2017 was $270.5 million as compared to $264.6 million on April 30, 2017.
Cash and cash equivalents were $54.0 million as at October 31, 2017 as compared to $54.3 million on April 30, 2017.
Cash used in operations was $2.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 as compared to cash generated of $12.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $20.1 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2017 compared to $24.4 million for the same period last year.
For the quarter, the Company used $4.2 million in investing activities which was principally a result of purchases in capital assets of $2.5 million and the acquisition of the remaining 20% of Antenna Technology Communications, Inc. for $1.7 million.
For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $12.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million, partially offset by the issuance of Capital Stock pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan of $1.6 million.
Shipments and Backlog
At the end of November 2017, purchase order backlog was in excess of $69 million and shipments during the month of November 2017 were $38 million.
Dividend Declared
Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 14, 2017 of $0.18 per share.
The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 22, 2017 and will be paid on or about December 29, 2017.
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)
|Three month period ended
|Six month period ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Revenue
|$
|101,261
|$
|99,592
|$
|210,270
|$
|186,618
|Cost of goods sold
|44,509
|42,481
|92,357
|79,641
|Gross margin
|56,752
|57,111
|117,913
|106,977
|Expenses
|Selling and administrative
|16,026
|15,289
|31,853
|30,175
|General
|2,370
|2,017
|4,467
|3,967
|Research and development
|20,214
|17,780
|39,486
|35,273
|Investment tax credits
|(2,850
|)
|(2,411
|)
|(5,301
|)
|(5,060
|)
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(2,882
|)
|(3,450
|)
|5,362
|(10,054
|)
|32,878
|29,225
|75,867
|54,301
|Earnings before undernoted
|23,874
|27,886
|42,046
|52,676
|Finance income
|174
|464
|275
|780
|Finance costs
|(157
|)
|(69
|)
|(205
|)
|(122
|)
|Other income and expenses
|(75
|)
|(32
|)
|(46
|)
|37
|Earnings before income taxes
|23,816
|28,249
|42,070
|53,371
|Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
|Current
|6,515
|6,969
|12,370
|15,641
|Deferred
|(128
|)
|520
|(921
|)
|(1,653
|)
|6,387
|7,489
|11,449
|13,988
|Net earnings for the period
|$
|17,429
|$
|20,760
|$
|30,621
|$
|39,383
|Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|143
|177
|257
|407
|Net earnings attributable to shareholders
|17,286
|20,583
|30,364
|38,976
|Net earnings for the period
|$
|17,429
|$
|20,760
|$
|30,621
|$
|39,383
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.52
|Diluted
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.52
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|As at
|As at
|October 31, 2017
|April 30, 2017
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|54,022
|$
|54,274
|Inventory
|$
|174,895
|$
|178,208
|Working capital
|$
|270,525
|$
|264,586
|Total assets
|$
|410,285
|$
|410,568
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|327,651
|$
|317,830
|Number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|76,180,246
|75,742,746
|Fully-diluted
|78,618,746
|78,621,246
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|76,018,084
|75,040,113
|Fully-diluted
|76,170,645
|75,374,204
Forward-Looking Statements
The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.
Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‑looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements.
About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.
