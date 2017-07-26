Excellon Drills 2,318 g/t Silver Equivalent Over 6.76 Metres at Platosa

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (TSX: EXN.WT) (OTC: EXLLF) (“Excellon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights

Multiple intersections of high grade mineralization potentially expanding the 623 Manto and connecting the 623 and Guadalupe South mantos, including: 886 g/t Ag, 8.8% Pb and 20.5% Zn or 2,318 g/t Ag equivalent (“AgEq”) over 6.76 metres in EX17UG323; 2,965 g/t Ag, 16.4% Pb and 0.9% Zn or 3,702 g/t AgEq over 1.45 metres and 1,171 g/t Ag, 9.3% Pb and 2.9% Zn or 1,713 g/t AgEq over 1.06 metres in EX17UG324; 1,600 g/t Ag, 6.4% Pb and 8.7% Zn or 2,319 g/t AgEq over 3.70 metres in EX17UG325; 3,574 g/t Ag, 28.2% Pb and 18.7% Zn or 5,727 g/t AgEq over 1.27 metres in EX14UG200; and 1,238 g/t Ag, 5.3% Pb and 2.9% Zn or 1,611 g/t AgEq over 2.10 metres in PH17-27;

Dry conditions are facilitating efficient underground exploration around the Platosa mantos.

“Today’s results confirm the potential to add significant high-grade mineralization to the 623 Manto and demonstrate continuity between the 623 and Guadalupe South mantos,” stated Ben Pullinger, Vice-President, Geology. “This mineralization is near mine workings and therefore has the potential to increase near term high-grade production. Our drilling program continues to successfully demonstrate the ability to expand Platosa’s mineralized footprint around existing resources. Dry conditions are also providing easier and more efficient access to strategic areas for underground drilling around the Platosa mantos.”

Exploration Results

Approximately 15,000 metres have been completed in 120 drill holes from surface and underground in the ongoing drill program. Material intersections reported today are summarized below:

Hole ID Interval(1) Interval(2) Ag Pb Zn AgEq(3) From To meters g/t % % g/t EX17LP1116 321.35 323.54 2.19 104 2.6 1.2 276 EX17UG310 7.80 11.25 3.45 124 5.2 5.2 616 EX17UG323 20.75 27.51 6.76 886 8.8 20.5 2,318 EX17UG324 73.82 75.27 1.45 2,965 16.4 0.9 3,702 and 78.64 79.70 1.06 1,171 9.3 2.9 1,713 EX17UG325 87.80 91.50 3.70 1,600 6.4 8.7 2,319 EX17UG326 90.90 92.70 1.80 316 3.2 0.9 496 and 97.70 99.00 1.30 287 6.3 0.6 584 EX14UG200 60.60 61.87 1.27 3,574 28.2 18.7 5,727 PH17-27 9.90 12.00 2.10 1,238 5.3 2.9 1,611

(1) From-to intervals are measured from the drill collar, with drill holes marked UG or PH drilled from underground stations.

(2) All intervals are reported as core length.

(3) AgEq in drill results assumes $16.50 Ag, $1.00 Pb and $1.25 Zn with 100% metallurgical recovery.

The Company commenced a 25,000-metre diamond drilling exploration program in Q3 2016. This program encompasses drilling from surface and from underground. The program is currently focused on definition and growth of the existing resource in areas that will be in production in 2017, and exploring for new manto mineralization accessible from mine workings above the water table.

Underground drilling in six holes has successfully delineated an area of approximately 100 metres by 25 metres that may expand the 623 Manto and connect the 623 and Guadalupe South mantos. EX14UG200 was a previously unsampled hole identified as mineralized through ongoing review of historical core. EX17UG323, EX17UG324, EX17UG325 and EX17UG326 followed up on EX16UG274, which intersected 662 g/t Ag, 4.9% Pb, 25.5% Zn and 0.57 g/t Au over 13.00 metres (see press release dated October 27th, 2016). These holes delineate a growing area of mineralization that runs from the Guadalupe South Manto, which is currently in production, to the upper level of the high-grade 623 Manto (M+I resources of 83,000 tonnes at 1,866 g/t AgEq) and may, therefore, be rapidly incorporated into existing mine plans. Mine operations are currently driving the 795 heading towards this area. Follow up drilling is underway to further delineate this connector zone.

Diamond drill hole EX17LP1116 targeted the extension of the NE-1 Manto and successfully increased the mineralized area of this manto by approximately fifteen metres. Above the mineralized horizon, EX171116 intersected what appears to be a flat thrust fault, which seems to be a control on mineralization as the system moves east. This fault will be modeled for follow-up later in the year.

Exploration for the remainder of 2017 will focus on defining high-grade manto mineralization around existing Platosa resources and will also continue to define structural controls within the resource that may lead to further discoveries of manto and feeder-style mineralization. Surface drilling is currently on hold, pending ongoing permitting of drill pads and is expected to re-commence later this year. The Company also continues to develop its regional exploration program for CRD/Source-style (skarn) mineralization.

Platosa drill core samples are prepared and assayed by SGS Minerals Services in Durango, Mexico. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. The Company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P. Geo, Vice-President Geology, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information relating to exploration results contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon’s 100%-owned Platosa Mine in Durango has been Mexico’s highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. The Company is focused on optimizing the Platosa Mine’s cost and production profile, discovering further high-grade silver and CRD mineralization on the Platosa Project and capitalizing on the opportunity in current market conditions to acquire undervalued projects in Latin America.

Additional details on the La Platosa Mine and the rest of Excellon’s exploration properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

