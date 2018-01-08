Exco Technologies Limited: Annual General Meeting and Announcement of First Quarter Results on January 31, 2018

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exco Technologies Limited (TSX:XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2017 after the close of business on Wednesday January 31, 2018.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will also take place on January 31, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) at Magna Golf Club, at 14780 Leslie Street, Aurora, Ontario. Management will discuss year-end and first quarter results and will also take questions from the public at that time.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pc84jorq a few minutes before the event. The conference call can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 7494289. Questions can be submitted via the Q&A box on the webcast console or via the conference call.

For those unable to participate on January 31, 2018, an archived version will be available on the Exco website.