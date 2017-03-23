Expanded Land Package at Carachi Pampa Facilitates Additional Geophysical Surveys

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NRG Metals Inc. (“NRG“ or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NGZ), (OTC Pink:GPOFF), (Frankfurt:OGPN), is pleased to announce that management has recently completed a drill tender process for the first exploration phase at the Carachi Pampa Lithium Project, located in Catamarca, Argentina. Several groups were interviewed and a short list has been completed, for a firm bid upon receipt of drill permits. The permitting process is well underway and the Company expects a response shortly to its filing of the required Environmental Assessment.

As the project has been recently expanded from 6,387 hectares to 29,182 hectares, the Company will complete an additional Vertical Electric Sounding (V.E.S.) geophysical survey over newly optioned areas of interest. The intent of the program will be to confirm and potentially expand the recently identified zone of interest, which is characterized by very low resistivity values interpreted to represent a buried salar deposit of a highly conductive saline brine zone. Further information is available within the recently completed NI 43-101 Technical Report on the project, available at the company website at www.nrgmetalsinc.com/projects/carachi-pampas-project. The project is situated 40 kilometers south of the town of Antofagasta de la Sierra, Catamarca, at approximately 3,000 meters elevation. This region of Argentina is host to the Hombre Muerto Salar where F.M.C. is producing approximately 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year, as well as Galaxy Resources large development stage Sal de Vida Lithium Project. There is a provincial road within ten kilometers of the project, and full support services are located nearby.

During the past four weeks, key exploration management have also completed a reconnaissance program on several other lithium opportunities. The Company is also negotiating on additional project areas and expects further news in the near future.

Option Plan Reverting to a 10% Rolling Plan

The company announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 5.0 million common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years to its directors, officers and consultants, in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. Although the shareholders of the Company recently approved the adoption of a 20% fixed stock option plan, the Company has decided to revert back to its former 10% rolling stock option plan, in order to minimize further dilution.

The preparation of this press release was supervised by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Certified Professional Geologist and a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend approves the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

