Experienced Geophysicist Joins Stamper Oil and Gas Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF) (“Stamper” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that geologist and geophysicist George Fulford, P.Eng. has consented to join the Company’s Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Fulford resides in Calgary, Alberta and has over 40 years’ experience as a professional geologist and geophysicist. Mr. Fulford worked in Sudan from 1994 to 2003 and he served as a Geophysicist with Arakis Energy Corporation where he was responsible for evaluating prospects including 77 successful site selections in Sudan. Mr. Fulford continued in this role managing their seismic crews, through the acquisition by Talisman Energy in 1996 until its sale to the National India Oil Company in 2003. Since 2003 Mr. Fulford has evaluated prospects in numerous countries including Africa, South America and South-East Asia. From 2005 to 2011 he worked for Petrominerales Ltd. as part of its Castor prospect team in Columbia.

Mr. Fulford holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Registered Professional Engineer.

“On behalf of Stamper Oil and Gas, I am pleased to welcome George Fulford to the Technical Advisory Board, where we will benefit from his experience in Africa and his hands-on field experience,” stated David Greenway, CEO of Stamper. The Company will greatly benefit from his oil and gas experience with project evaluation, and previous successful site selections in Sudan.”

Stamper announces the issuance of 1,000,000 stock options at $0.75 to directors, management, and consultants of the Company for a term of twelve (12) months.

About Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSX-V:STMP) (FSE:TMP2) (OTCQB:STMGF)

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. is a publicly traded junior development stage international oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties with the current focus on Africa and Latin America. The Company’s strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by exploring and developing cost effective growth of light oil reserves.

