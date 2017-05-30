Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | ExtraHop Addy Takes ‘Best in Show’ in the 2017 Best of Citrix Synergy Awards ExtraHop Addy Takes ‘Best in Show’ in the 2017 Best of Citrix Synergy Awards ExtraHop Addy Takes ‘Best in Show’ in the 2017 Best of Citrix Synergy Awards RecommendedVirtualHealth Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2017 Product Leadership AwardBeyondTrust Announces Support for Microsoft AzureNTT Introduces CloudWAN to Deliver Cloud-Ready Enterprise Networks Starting from South Africa and Japan