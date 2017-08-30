Extraordinary Future Conference Coming to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - The Extraordinary Future Conference is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre East on September 20th to showcase a selection of disruptive Canadian technology companies.

Featured panel discussions will focus on:

Artificial Intelligence

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Autonomous Vehicles

Space Exploration

Energy in the 21st Century

Blockchain Technology

The Future of Health

Technology and Finance

Around 25 companies will be on display, giving attendees exclusive access to early stage products and services, many, yet to hit the market.

“We have two goals. First, we should be proud of the amazing innovation happening right here in Vancouver. I want to showcase the CEO’s who are driving this industry forward. Second, Cambridge House has the largest network of active investors in Vancouver. One of the biggest struggles these early stage companies face is access to capital. We can help with that.” – Jay Martin, CEO, Cambridge House International Inc.

Participating companies will exhibit in the trade show, present in the investor break out rooms and access one-on-one meetings with qualified investors in the VIP Lounge.

Tickets are available online at Extraordinaryfuture.com.

Extraordinary Future is produced by Cambridge House International Inc., Canada’s undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences.