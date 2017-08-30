Extraordinary Future Conference Coming to Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 30, 2017) - The Extraordinary Future Conference is coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre East on September 20th to showcase a selection of disruptive Canadian technology companies.
Featured panel discussions will focus on:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Virtual and Augmented Reality
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Space Exploration
- Energy in the 21st Century
- Blockchain Technology
- The Future of Health
- Technology and Finance
Around 25 companies will be on display, giving attendees exclusive access to early stage products and services, many, yet to hit the market.
“We have two goals. First, we should be proud of the amazing innovation happening right here in Vancouver. I want to showcase the CEO’s who are driving this industry forward. Second, Cambridge House has the largest network of active investors in Vancouver. One of the biggest struggles these early stage companies face is access to capital. We can help with that.” – Jay Martin, CEO, Cambridge House International Inc.
Participating companies will exhibit in the trade show, present in the investor break out rooms and access one-on-one meetings with qualified investors in the VIP Lounge.
Tickets are available online at Extraordinaryfuture.com.
Extraordinary Future is produced by Cambridge House International Inc., Canada’s undisputed leader in technology and mining investment conferences.
info@cambridgehouse.com
Media inquiries:
Lbrodie@cambridgehouse.com
Speaking Inquiries:
Danielle@cambridgehouse.com