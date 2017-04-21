F12.net Announces New Director of Client Relations

EDMONTON, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) - F12.net, Inc. (“F12″) is proud to announce the appointment of Devon Gillard to Director of Client Relations. Devon joined F12 in 2009 when Twin Solutions merged with F12 (then SSI Solutions). Devon was a co-owner of Twin Solutions and continued with F12 as an IT Consultant and Shareholder. In 2012 Devon became the General Manager of the Calgary branch, which tripled in size over the next 5-years. This growth included the acquisition of Calgary-based XCEL Professional Services Ltd., which Devon initiated and lead. With more than 20 years of IT and business experience, Devon has a passion for supporting entrepreneurs in achieving their goals.

“The best part of my job,” said Devon, “is talking with business leaders about their vision for their organizations; from them, I have learned more than from any business strategy book. It is my mission to deepen these relationships throughout F12 by improving our strategic engagement and reinforcing our personal commitment to their success.”

As Director of Client Relations, Devon will ensure F12 provides exceptional value to organizations seeking a long-term, strategic IT partner essential to their growth. Devon will lead F12’s national team of regional managers and IT consultants in safeguarding F12’s brand and relevance. Devon will play a critical strategic role in the senior leadership team as F12 continues to enhance its products, culture, and brand. F12 currently supports over 600 client locations throughout Canada, with a team of nearly 100 Networkers.

“In today’s complex and risky IT environments, businesses require a high level of IT knowledge and business acumen in order to make decisions that will propel their businesses forward. Devon’s business leadership and technical experience make him invaluable to the F12 team and our clients.” Alex Webb, CEO

About F12.net, Inc.

F12.net is an expert in delivering Hardware as a Service (HaaS), Managed Services, and Canadian Private Cloud solutions. The company’s premier product, Service Plus, is an all-inclusive hardware and software licensing program, offering peace of mind for any business. All equipment, licensing, and technical support is included for one monthly payment. With guaranteed equipment replacement, Service Plus allows businesses to continue to function regardless of technical glitches. Additional information can be found at www.f12.net.