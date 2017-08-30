F12.net Launches British Columbia Expansion Plan with Acquisition of OnDeck Systems Inc.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F12.net, Inc. (“F12”) announced today the acquisition of OnDeck Systems Inc. (“OnDeck”), a trusted IT service provider located on Vancouver Island.

The addition of OnDeck advances F12’s reach into the British Columbia market, accelerating F12’s growth and improving its ability to deliver services to businesses across Canada.

“With the fast pace of the IT industry and a growing demand for nation-wide services, F12’s acquisition of OnDeck aligns with our strategy to supply the province of British Columbia with all-inclusive IT service programs that propel organizations forward,” said Alex Webb, CEO of F12.net.

Under the F12 brand, OnDeck will continue to deliver tailored services while leveraging F12’s service offerings, vendor partnerships, and data centre capabilities.

“Becoming part of the F12 team and sharing the goal of continually improving customer service, brings excitement to our team. We will be better and stronger together, and ultimately, that benefits the organizations we serve,” stated Naomi Carmichael, Director of Operations at OnDeck.

OnDeck has been serving the Vancouver Island region for more than 24 years and brings a talented team to F12 enthusiastic about expanding IT options across Vancouver Island. Naomi and Steve Carmichael, the owners of OnDeck, are joining F12 in two key business roles, Naomi as the Regional Manager for Vancouver Island, and Steve as Regional IT Manager. Additionally, both F12 and OnDeck are long-time members of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance, specifically the Wild West Chapter, where industry leaders meet and share business strategies and best practices.

About OnDeck Systems Inc.

OnDeck is a technology support business located in Courtenay, BC. With nearly two decades of success serving customers in the private and public sector, OnDeck has a strong focus on customer service, OnDeck partners with its clients to understand their business requirements and to take ownership of their IT while managing the full life cycle of these needs. Additional information can be found at www.ondecksystems.ca.

About F12.Net, Inc.

F12.Net is a leading provider of comprehensive IT programs designed to minimize conversations about networks and computers and maximize discussions about staff experience and company goals. F12’s complement of solutions improve productivity and help leaders focus on growing their businesses. Additional information can be found at www.f12.net.

CONTACT: For more information about this acquisition, contact: Devon Gillard Director of Client Relations, Managing Partner F12.net Inc. 403-210-2022 ext. 2207 dgillard@f12.net Naomi Carmichael Director of Operations OnDeck Systems Inc. 250-334-0638