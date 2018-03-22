Facebook and Cambridge Analytica Being Sued

CBJ — Facebook and political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica are being sued for obtaining information belonging to 50 million of the social media company’s users without their consent.

The class-action suit is the first of what could be numerous lawsuits seeking damages over Facebook’s ability to protect user data, and Cambridge Analytica’s exploitation of that data to benefit American President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Meanwhile Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a “major breach of trust,” admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data moving forward in light of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.

“I am really sorry that happened,” Zuckerberg said of the scandal.

Zuckerberg said he would be “happy” to testify before Congress, but only if it was “the right thing to do.” He says other Facebook officials might be more appropriate witnesses depending on what Congress wants to know.

