Facebook and Libra Regulations

CBJ — Facebook’s top official overseeing the launch of its Libra cryptocurrency plans to tell U.S. lawmakers the company will not launch the digital currency until regulatory concerns and approvals are fully addressed.

David Marcus, who oversees Facebook’s blockchain efforts, also plans to vow that Libra is not being built to compete with sovereign currencies or interfere with monetary policy.

The group of companies behind the cryptocurrency led by Facebook plans to register as a money services business with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and fully expects to comply with anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act rules.

Since announcing the Libra project last month, Facebook has faced a steady torrent of criticism and skepticism from policymakers across the world, citing concerns over data security, money laundering, and consumer protections.

While promising Libra will adhere to relevant laws and regulations, Marcus will try to sell lawmakers on the product’s merits as well, arguing the United States should not stifle such innovation.

