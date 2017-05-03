Facebook Hiring 3,000 to Review Online Crimes

CBJ — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced his company is hiring another 3,000 people to review videos and posts of crime and other questionable content following murders shown live on the Facebook Live media streaming section of its site. The additional staff is on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as a murder in Cleveland and a killing of a baby in Thailand — from spreading on its service. The baby killing remained online for more than 24 hours and had more than 2,400 views before finally being taken down.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook’s rules. But in most cases they’re only reviewed and possibly removed if users report them as there are literally millions of accounts worldwide and virtually impossible to police each and every one of them.

