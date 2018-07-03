Facebook Probe Widens

CBJ — A U.S. federal investigation into Facebook’s sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.

The Washington Post was first to report the widening probe, which is focusing on what Facebook knew in 2015, when it learned that the political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica had improperly accessed the personal data of tens of millions of Facebook users. Facebook didn’t disclose the incident with the political firm until this past March. However, Cambridge Analytica worked for the Trump campaign and other Republican candidates during the 2016 U.S. election.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly apologized for not informing users or investigators much earlier.

