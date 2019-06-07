Facebook Suspends Huawei App Pre-Installs

CBJ — Facebook has made a corporate decision to no longer allow pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones. The move is considered a major blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a U.S. ban on its purchase of American parts and software.The U.S. government says there are legitimate concerns that Huawei may reveal secret information through its tech centre to the Chinese State government.

Customers that already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates. However, new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the U.S. government expires in August.

