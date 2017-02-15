Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces February Distributions
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES
Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (TSX:FGX)(TSX:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.
|Faircourt Funds
|Trading Symbol
|Distribution Amount (per share/unit)
|Ex-Dividend
Date
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Faircourt Gold Income Corp.
|FGX
|$0.024
|February 24, 2017
|February 28, 2017
|March 14, 2017
|Faircourt Split Trust
|FCS.UN
|$0.04
|February 24, 2017
|February 28, 2017
|March 9, 2017
Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc.
1-800-831-0304
www.faircourtassetmgt.com
