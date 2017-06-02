Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) – Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series C
|0.286125
|June 30, 2017
|June 16, 2017
|Series D
|0.22625
|June 29, 2017
|Series E
|0.18188
|June 30, 2017
|Series F
|0.16455
|June 29, 2017
|Series G
|0.207375
|June 30, 2017
|Series H
|0.18948
|June 29, 2017
|Series I
|0.23175
|June 30, 2017
|Series J
|0.20755
|June 29, 2017
|Series K
|0.291938
|June 30, 2017
|Series M
|0.296875
|June 30, 2017
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2017 to September 28, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Rate (%)
|Annualized
Rate (%)
|Dividend (C$)
|Series D
|0.91723
|%
|3.67899
|%
|$
|0.22931
|Series F
|0.67041
|%
|2.68899
|%
|$
|0.16760
|Series H
|0.77013
|%
|3.08899
|%
|$
|0.19253
|Series J
|0.84243
|%
|3.37899
|%
|$
|0.21061
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
John Varnell
Vice President, Corporate Development
(416) 367-4941