Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) – Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 June 30, 2017 June 16, 2017 Series D 0.22625 June 29, 2017 Series E 0.18188 June 30, 2017 Series F 0.16455 June 29, 2017 Series G 0.207375 June 30, 2017 Series H 0.18948 June 29, 2017 Series I 0.23175 June 30, 2017 Series J 0.20755 June 29, 2017 Series K 0.291938 June 30, 2017 Series M 0.296875 June 30, 2017

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2017 to September 28, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized

Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 0.91723 % 3.67899 % $ 0.22931 Series F 0.67041 % 2.68899 % $ 0.16760 Series H 0.77013 % 3.08899 % $ 0.19253 Series J 0.84243 % 3.37899 % $ 0.21061

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.