Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX:FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2017 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 10, 2017 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the seven directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Anthony F. Griffiths 1,567,051,104 99.641 5,652,700 0.359 Alan D. Horn 1,567,052,724 99.641 5,651,080 0.359 Christopher D. Hodgson 1,567,050,304 99.641 5,653,500 0.359 Deepak Parekh 1,568,778,205 99.750 3,925,599 0.250 Harsha Raghavan 1,572,618,560 99.995 85,244 0.005 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,571,949,435 99.952 754,369 0.048 V. Prem Watsa 1,572,672,735 99.998 31,069 0.002

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.