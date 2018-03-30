Fairfield Inn & Suites Montreal Celebrates 10th Anniversary

MONTREAL, March 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfield Inn & Suites marks its 10th anniversary on March 31st and the iconic Dorval Airport hotel is celebrating the moment by unveiling a host of new events and activities to usher in the spring season, for guests and associates alike.

On March 28th the hotel offered mimosas in the morning in the decorated, festive lobby, as well as a small cocktail reception with managers in the evening. Then on March 29th, the hotel featured sweet tables with cupcakes to celebrate the occasion.

Holiday festivities over Easter Weekend will include chocolate eggs at the front desk and on April 4th, guests can enjoy an upgraded breakfast with additional breakfast items, attended by the hotel manager. New and long-returning guests alike will be taking part in the celebration.

For the hotel’s associates, some of whom have been with the property from the beginning, the hotel will offer a sugar shack themed lunch. They will also be celebrating the anniversary with a bowling excursion which commemorates one of the first outings they embarked on as a team eight years ago, with then-General Manager Maxime Lamoureux.

Located near the airport, the Montreal hotel is currently undergoing renovations to unveil a new and updated look for guests. This transformation includes updates to the carpeting and wallpaper in all rooms, as well as the main hallways, lobby and restaurant in the late fall. The refreshed look is the perfect way to honor the last 10 years of memories at the property.

Just moments from nearby cultural sights and local attractions, including shopping at the Fairview Pointe Claire Fashion Center, the hotel brings the best of the area to its guests. Explore Old Montreal, enjoy nearby recreation and restaurants and more. Fairfield Inn & Suites Montreal Airport puts guests within easy reach of some of the area’s most popular things to do.

For more information or to book your stay at the West Island hotel, call 514-631-2424.

About Fairfield Inn & Suites Montreal Airport

Located in the Dorval area, Fairfield Inn & Suites Montreal Airport offers a complimentary shuttle to and from Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. With easy access to the highways and public transit, Montreal’s International festivals and famous Old Port are also nearby. The hotel offers 2,625-square-feet of versatile gathering space. Guests can utilize on-site business services and AV equipment to enhance any presentation. Prior to a successful day of meetings or adventures, travelers are invited to stop by the complimentary breakfast buffet, then grab to-go snacks and beverages at the hotel’s on-site Market. Guests can return in the evenings to spacious rooms and suites with plush bedding, separate living areas and free Wi-Fi, designed to keep you comfortable and connected.

