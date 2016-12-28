Fairmont Resources Inc. Receives Extension for Grabasa Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 28, 2016) - Fairmont Resources Inc. (“Fairmont”) (TSX VENTURE:FMR) is pleased to announce it has received an extension to complete the payment for Granitos de Badajoz (“Grabasa”) until February 22, 2017 from the Spanish Court in Badajoz.

“We are optimistic that a financing solution is close at hand for completing the acquisition of Grabasa. With imports increasing 10.9% for worked granite into the United States from Spain in the 3rd Quarter 2016 versus 3rd Quarter 2015 when other countries have seen large decreases, other than China, we see an acceptance of Spanish product into the United States market, and for Grabasa this is a new large target market” states Michael Dehn, President and CEO of Fairmont Resources.

The U.S. imports of Worked Granite (sawn, one-side polished), a key product produced at Grabasa when last in operation, have generally fallen for most producing nations other that Spain where there was a 10.9% increase, and China where there was a 0.3% increase.

WORKED GRANITE: U.S. IMPORTS (metric tons) 3Q 2016 3Q 2015 Change TOTAL 420,616 526,118 -20.1% Top Sources Brazil 201,838 250,122 -19.3% China 100,419 100,168 0.3% India 64,084 76,819 -16.6% Spain 17,954 16,191 10.9% Italy 12,560 28,019 -55.2% Canada 10,340 46,439 -77.7% Source: U.S. International Trade Commission, Stone Update analysis

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is a rapidly growing industrial mineral and dimensional stone company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange symbol FMR.

Fairmont’s Quebec properties cover numerous occurrences of high-grade titaniferous magnetite with vanadium, with the Buttercup property having a permit to quarry dense aggregate. Where these occurrences have been tested they have displayed exceptional uniformity with respect to grade. Fairmont also controls three quartz/quartzite properties, with the Forestville property having independent end user testing confirming the suitability of quartzite from Forestville for Ferro Silicon production. Fairmont is also in the process of acquiring the assets of Granitos de Badajoz (GRABASA) in Spain which includes 23 quarries and a 40,000 square metre granite finishing facility that has produced finished granite installed across Europe.

