Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) Requests and Receives Extension for Grabasa Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 9, 2017) - Fairmont Resources Inc. (“Fairmont”) (TSX VENTURE:FMR) is pleased to announce it has received an extension to complete the payment for Granitos de Badajoz (“Grabasa”) until April 24, 2017 from the Spanish Court in Badajoz.

“Unexpected delays with clearance documentation from the European based funding group put us in a position that required an extension request,” states Michael Dehn, President and CEO of Fairmont Resources.

About Fairmont Resources Inc.

Fairmont Resources Inc. is a rapidly growing industrial mineral and dimensional stone company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange symbol FMR.

Fairmont’s Quebec properties cover numerous occurrences of high-grade titaniferous magnetite with vanadium, with the Buttercup property having a permit to quarry dense aggregate. Where these occurrences have been tested they have display exceptional uniformity with respect to grade. Fairmont also controls three quartz/quartzite properties, with the Forestville property having independent end user testing confirming the suitability of quartzite from Forestville for Ferro Silicon production. Fairmont is also in the process of acquiring the assets of Granitos de Badajoz (GRABASA) in Spain which includes 23 quarries and a 40,000 square metre granite finishing facility that has produced finished granite installed across Europe.

