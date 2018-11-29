Families come together to decorate gingerbread houses for charity leading up to the holidays

CBJ Newsmakers

Hundreds of families set to participate in Habitat for Humanity GTA’s 16th annual Gingerbread Build on December 1st at Toronto City Hall

Toronto, Nov. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto, ON, November 29th, 2018 – Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area (Habitat GTA) will be joined by parents, children, and political dignitaries to decorate gingerbread houses and raise funds to help build more affordable housing in the city. In its 16th year, the Gingerbread Build is a family tradition and a fun, hands-on way for parents to teach their children about the importance of giving back over the holidays. Since 2002, Gingerbread Build has raised over $350,000 in support of building homes for local families in need of a safe, decent, and affordable place to live.

WHEN: Saturday, December 1st, 2018 – Shifts start at 10:00 AM (His Worship, Mayor Tory arrives at 12:00 PM)

WHERE: The Rotunda, Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen Street West

WHO:

His Worship, Mayor John Tory, City of Toronto

Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat GTA

Hundreds of parents and children

**Photo opportunity with Gingerbread Build participants – parents and children – alongside Mayor John Tory at approximately 12:00 PM**

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity GTA’s Gingerbread Build, visit www.gingerbreadbuild.ca or follow the hashtag #HabitatSweetHome on social media. To see photos from last year’s Gingerbread Build event visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/122598541@N02/albums/72157690870203785

About Habitat for Humanity GTA

Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area is a nonprofit housing organization that believes everyone deserves a safe and decent place to live. We mobilize volunteers and communities to help working, lower-income families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, donors, and community partners; we have built more than 380 homes for families, including over 1,300 children in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing.

