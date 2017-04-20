Family Memorials Inc. announces resignation of Interim CEO

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - Family Memorials Inc. (TSX VENTURE:FAM) (“Family Memorials” or the “Corporation”) announces that Wayne Isaacs has resigned as Interim CEO of the Corporation effective April 12, 2017 and that Scott C. Kellaway, in addition to his positions as the Executive Chairman and President of the Corporation, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective April 12, 2017.

About Family Memorials

The Corporation is a Canadian public Corporation operating in the death care industry retailing monuments and memorials with agency and sales agreements with funeral homes. The Corporation currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FAM”.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.