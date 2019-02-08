Fancamp begins drilling on its Baie Verte Brompton gold property in the Beauce

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) wishes to announce the start of a 1500 metre drill program on its Baie Verte Brompton gold property located in the Beauce district south of Quebec City. The property straddles a part of the Baie Verte Brompton Line, a major crustal suture extending from Vermont to Newfoundland. The property itself has a strike length of some 35 kilometres adjoining the historic Gilbert River gold placers, and is being tested in its southwestern part where recent trenching uncovered grab samples of carbonaceous pyritic schists returning up to 13.7 g/t Au. Subsequent geophysics identified strong IP anomalies which are targeted by the current program.

This release was written by the Company’s QP, Jean Bernard, P.Geo.

About Fancamp

Fancamp is a public company using a value added strategy predicated on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Company has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Colombia, Ontario and Québec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

Peter H. Smith, President.

For further information, please contact

Peter H. Smith PhD., P.Eng.(Ont) – President 1-514-481-3172

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.