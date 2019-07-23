Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Far Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related Technologies Far Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related Technologies CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFar Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related TechnologiesMarathon Gold Announces Amendment to News Release DisclosureDOI Secretary Bernhardt Visits Nevada Gold Mines, Reviews Permitting Process