Fast-Growing Melvin Brewing Joins MicroStar’s Pooled Keg Program to Meet Demand

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – August 22, 2017) – From winning Brewpub of the Year at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival to winning gold in the Imperial IPA category at the most recent World Beer Cup, Melvin Brewing is on a roll. To keep up with accelerating growth, Melvin has selected MicroStar Logistics to meet their keg needs under a long-term partnership agreement.

“We like to say that beer is madness, but we also know that our operations need to be sane,” said Will Morrow, Melvin’s Chief Adult Supervisor. “MicroStar brings big-time logistics expertise to our business to help us run more efficiently so we can focus on the beer.”

“In talking with brewers and leaders in the industry, it’s incredible to hear the buzz around Melvin and it just seems to be getting louder,” said MicroStar’s SVP of Sales, Casey Dodson. “As we’ve come to know the team at Melvin, it’s clear that their success comes from the passion and creativity they put into everything they do… who else would have brought Hacksaw Jim Duggan in as their spokesperson? We’re excited to be a part of their unique brand of madness and can’t wait to enjoy some 2×4 IPA out of MicroStar kegs.”

About Melvin Brewing

Talk of Melvin began on the California West coast – but the heart of Melvin started beating in the small mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. With big ideas and even bigger barrels of hops, Melvin is now expanding from a 3bbl to a 30bbl system after winning two medals at the World Beer Cup: A gold in the Imperial Indian Pale Ale category for its 2×4 and a bronze in the fruit beer category for its Chchchch-Cherry Bomb. Melvin can only be found in 4 lucky states… whoops, make that 5. And we’re still counting. Learn more at www.MelvinBrewing.com.

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996 and based in the heart of Denver, Colorado, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. MicroStar’s Keg Management division leverages two pools of kegs — KegCraft-branded kegs for midsize, regional brewers and MicroStar-branded kegs for large, national brewers — to deliver cost-effective outsourced keg solutions. MicroStar’s Quality Services division is the leading keg repair and maintenance operation helping to maintain the quality and lengthen the lifespans of some of the largest keg fleets in the world. For additional information, visit www.MicrostarLogistics.com.