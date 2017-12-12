FatPipe Networks’ MPVPN Products Now Available through Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT–(Marketwired – December 12, 2017) – FatPipe® Networks

Innovative SD-WAN products can be ordered directly from Avaya and its channel partners.

Enables easier access to Avaya-compatible technology that extends the value of a company’s unified communications network.

FatPipe® Networks, an inventor and holder of multiple patents for software-defined networks that support wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, announced that its FatPipe MPVPN® SD-WAN products will be sold through the Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program. Avaya is a leading global provider of business communications software, systems and services. Avaya Engagement Solutions enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance.

The Select Product Program offers customers a streamlined way to order Avaya-compatible, third-party applications chosen for the powerful capabilities they bring to the Avaya portfolio.

FatPipe’s MPVPN SD-WAN products offered through the program have been compliance-tested for compatibility with the Avaya Aura® Platform 7.0. By integrating with an Avaya Aura Platform, companies can easily extend their unified communications and collaboration solutions across their entire global network without concern for latency, jitter, congestion or downtime. With FatPipe in place, calls will not drop in the event a line fails. This makes FatPipe a great addition to Avaya’s premise-based and cloud-based UC offering. As part of the Avaya orderable solution set, FatPipe’s MPVPN products can be easily purchased through both Avaya and its channel partners. Customers can add specific capabilities to their existing Avaya platform or can source a complete Avaya-based communications solution that incorporates next-gen SD-WAN technology.

FatPipe Networks and other companies participating in the Select Product Program are Technology Partners in the Avaya DevConnect Program — an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company’s investment in its network.

Streamlined ordering through the Select Product Program is available for companies of all sizes and across all verticals in the U.S., Canada, EMEA, CALA and Asia Pacific. Offers may vary by country. Delivery, implementation, service and support are provided by Select Product Program companies.

“Being selected for the Avaya DevConnect Select Product Program is significant to FatPipe Networks because it extends our reach to Avaya’s global customers and channel partners,” said Sanch Datta, CTO, FatPipe Networks. “This compatibility gives customers a single solution that’s highly scalable and easily meets all their networking and communications requirements, allowing them to focus on their business without concern for network performance.”

“The inclusion of products or services from Technology Partners like FatPipe Networks in the DevConnect Select Product Program helps Avaya customers deploy complete, end-to-end next-gen networking solutions with ease,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partnerships and Alliances, Avaya. “This enables customers to confidently rely on their network to deliver optimal performance of real-time VoIP and video communications and collaboration, CRM, cloud, mobile video, messaging and other business-critical applications.”

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world’s most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications — offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today’s digital world requires communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world’s best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. For more information, visit www.FatPipe.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

FatPipe and FatPipe MPVPN are registered trademarks of FatPipe, Inc. Avaya and Avaya Aura are registered trademarks of Avaya Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.