Fattmerchant Saves Business Owners More than $8.6M in Processing Fees Since 2016

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Jul 13, 2017) – Fattmerchant, a payment processing provider at the forefront of Orlando’s tech scene, has saved business owners in Florida more than $2.7 million on payment processing, and U.S. business owners nationwide more than $8.6 million, since 2016.

“Our merchant processing savings numbers are representative of the tremendous impact Fattmerchant has had on business owners’ bottom lines, and is indicative of the demand for a transparent, understanding merchant processor in the payments space,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “We will continuously grow these figures and provide businesses with the most competitive rates, regardless of size. Our focus has never been on the breadth of a company’s transaction volume, as it is with many other processors. Our price is the same every month — no surprises.”

Many businesses’ annual financial goals surround saving money on expenses year over year. Without arbitrary fees and markups, merchant processing savings start to add up. For example, after moving its processing over to Fattmerchant, Lombardi’s Seafood, located in Winter Park, Fla., saved more than $22,000 from payment processing alone. This transparent, flat-rate model has allowed Fattmerchant to accumulate the $8.6 million in national savings, with more than 30 percent coming from Central Florida alone.

“Recently I’ve had many discussions with a lot of business owners, and the topic of merchant services comes up all the time, because it’s one of the most costly factors we look at every year,” said Mike Lombardi, owner of Lombardi’s Seafood. “I’ve referred at least three businesses to Fattmerchant in the last six months, purely because of the fantastic savings and the cooperation we’ve had with the company.”

Fattmerchant aims to continue this trend of ease and transparency with its recent release of the Fattmerchant Platform, a dashboard giving its members the ability to view all their processing information in one place. This breakthrough platform supplies businesses with access to Fattmerchant’s proprietary technology, regardless of the front-end solution they currently use and how they accept credit card payments. The program also incorporates robust analytics to help business owners better understand their daily transactions.

“From the onset of founding this company, we’ve wanted to disrupt the merchant services industry by going against the norms that didn’t always appreciate the customers,” continues Madhani. “Our new platform, along with the savings we continue to provide, will give merchants a better chance to succeed, both within and beyond Central Florida.”

