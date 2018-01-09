FC Bayern Announce Partnership With North American Based, OXiGEN™

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FC Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most successful soccer teams, has today announced OXiGEN as the club’s Official Functional Water & Recovery Tool Partner. The company’s groundbreaking oxygenated water and shot products provide natural increased stamina, mental clarity and faster recovery from exercise.

“We are very pleased to announce OXiGEN as our new partner, welcoming them into the Bayern Munich family,” said FC Bayern Munich’s Executive Board Member for Internationalization and Strategy, Jörg Wacker. “OXiGEN was created by some of the brightest minds in science and has been made available by experts with over 27 years of experience in the beverage business. This innovative brand aligns well with our club and its values,” he added.

The three-year partnership was kick-started during the team’s winter break training camp in Doha, which saw the players make use of OXiGEN as they undertook an intensive training program ahead of the second half of the season.

Blair Bentham, OXiGEN’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer commented: “We’ve been working diligently to find the ideal strategic partner for OXiGEN as we look to expand distribution globally. FC Bayern Munich is a worldwide brand whose aspirations and values align exactly with ours. It couldn’t be a better fit. Given that OXiGEN is a science-based, all-natural performance and recovery tool, it made complete sense to partner with one of the world’s top sports teams.”

“OXiGEN products are not only unique, but they are also coupled with an ambitious growth strategy, particularly in the U.S. where the functional water is already available in 40 states. We have a number of exciting initiatives planned, which will see FC Bayern and OXiGEN gain presence in new territories and retail networks,” said FC Bayern Munich’s President of the Americas, Rudolf Vidal.

OXiGEN products contain the proprietary ingredient, Activated Stabilized Oxygen (ASO®). ASO® is a highly stable O 4 oxygen molecule, different from regular O 2 , which is compressed gas. When oxygen in the form of O 4 is used in OXiGEN’s water and shot products, it doesn’t dissipate from the bottle when you open it. OXiGEN water contains 100 times more oxygen than regular water, while OXiGEN shot has five times more oxygen than OXiGEN water.

The products work almost immediately clearing lactic acid from the blood and boosting the body’s oxygen levels. As this happens, consumers experience faster recovery from exercise, enabling them to push harder and get back to training sooner. They also recover faster from oxygen deprivation during air travel and general fatigue.

The partnership will focus on the Americas, Middle East and Asia.

About FC Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich is one of the world’s most successful sports organizations on and off the pitch. Since the club’s foundation in 1900, FC Bayern has won 27 national championships, 18 domestic cups as well as five UEFA Champions League titles, making it the most successful German team in history.

FC Bayern is also renowned globally for its financial success, youth development and supporter culture. FC Bayern has a unique history of profitability, a track record of developing world class talent which can be seen by the tournament-high 14 players participating in the 2014 World Cup, as well as a unique ownership structure of being owned by more than 288,000 club members, the most of any sports organization in the world.

FC Bayern boasts a world class squad that remains one of seven in history to win a “Treble” (Domestic League, Cup and Champions League).

With over 652 million followers worldwide, FC Bayern is one of the strongest brands in global sports.

In April 2014, FC Bayern opened a U.S. office in New York City to engage with the millions of fans living in the United States. In March 2017, the club officially opened an office in Shanghai.

About OXiGEN™

Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, Formula Four Beverages Inc. is the premier supplier of high-quality, science-based oxygenated beverage products that benefit the health, wellness and lifestyle of everyone; our products don’t discriminate. For more information visit us at www.drinkOXiGEN.com or chat with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @F4OXiGEN. ASO® is a registered trademark of Oxigenesis, Inc. Used with permission.

